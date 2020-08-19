India, Bangladesh discuss cooperation on COVID-19 assistance, revival of economy post pandemic

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): India and Bangladesh on Tuesday discussed ways to co-operate on containing the coronavirus pandemic, including on therapeutics and vaccine, sources said.

The two countries also discussed the revival of the economy in a post-pandemic world, sources added.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting, the two discussed security-related issues of mutual interest and proposal for the travel bubble for business, official, and medical travel were also discussed, the sources said

In his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Shringla who arrived on a two-day visit to Bangladesh earlier today called on PM Hasina who appreciated the fact that PM Narendra Modi sent Shringla to Dhaka, the sources added.

The sources further said: "Areas of interest were development partnership, enhancing connectivity, the revival of economy post-COVID, cooperation on COVID-19 assistance, including on therapeutics and vaccine, joint commemoration of Mujib Barsho (or the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)."

Sources said that Shringla and Hasina had an "excellent meeting". Sheikh Hasina "greatly appreciated" PM Modi's gesture in "sending someone to touch base, convey a message and see how the two sides could take the relationship forward," sources said.

"Hasina expressed "gratefulness" regarding the supply of locomotives from India. Last month the Indian Railways had handed over 10 broad-gauge (BG) diesel locomotives to Bangladesh."A proposal for Joint Consultative Commission at Foreign Minister level to be convened virtually soon to oversee relationship, especially projects. Security-related issues of mutual interest were also discussed," they added.

"A proposal for Joint Consultative Commission at Foreign Minister level to be convened virtually soon to oversee relationship, especially projects. Security-related issues of mutual interest were also discussed," they added. (ANI)


