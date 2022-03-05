India, Bangladesh hold Commerce Secretary-level talks in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): India and Bangladesh on Friday held Commerce Secretary-level talks in New Delhi on a variety of issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed in a press release.

The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Shri BVR Subrahmanyam, while the visiting Bangladeshi delegation was led by Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

Both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, Joint Study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), border Haats, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation, harmonization of standards and mutual recognition agreement, the press release said.

The two delegations also discussed the progress of the bilateral ties between the two countries in recent years with an emphasis on the development of Railway infrastructure and accompanying logistical facilities to increase commerce between the two countries.

Notably, Bangladesh is the 6th largest trade partner of India.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 14th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade, at the level of Joint/Additional Secretaries of India and Bangladesh had taken place to discuss issues of mutual interest.

It was also agreed that the next meetings of the JWG and Commerce Secretaries will be held in Bangladesh, at mutually convenient dates. (ANI)