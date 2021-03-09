India-Bangladesh launch 'Maitri Setu', Sheikh Hasina reiterates Dhaka's commitment to support India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 9 (ANI): Welcoming the launch of 'Maitri Setu' bridge, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said opening of any bridge between India and Bangladesh is a "testimony" of Dhaka's continued commitment to support India in strengthening connectivity in the region.

Speaking through video conference, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said, "Opening of any bridge is testimony to Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbour India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh through video conferencing.



According to an earlier statement by the Indian Prime Minster's Office the bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd in India at a project cost of Rs 133 crore.

"The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom," the release read.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom.

"It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh," the release read. (ANI)

