India, Bangladesh to jointly produce film on Bangabandhu: Javadekar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 5 (ANI): India and Bangladesh will jointly produce two separate films based on Bangladesh's Liberation War and on the country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media after meeting his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud in Dhaka, Javadekar said, "We are planning and progressed much to jointly produce two films, one on the story of the liberation of Bangladesh and (the other) on Bangabandhu."

The two leaders also discussed the impact of DD India, which is now telecast in Bangladesh, as well as Bangla TV, which now airs across India. Javadekar said he has invited Mahmud to India to take the cooperation in this regard forward.

Javadekar is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the 15th meeting of the Governing Council of South Asia Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP). (ANI)