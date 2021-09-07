India-Bangladesh to release biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): India and Bangladesh will in March 2022 release a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

The information was shared by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday after his meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud.

"The biopic Bangabandhu is almost 75 per cent complete and we talked about completing it sooner. The shooting will be in Bangladesh for the rest of the part. We will try to complete it by March," said Thakur.

The biopic is made to celebrate the twin occasion of both countries- Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th year of Liberation and India too is celebrating its 75th year of independence.

"Bangladesh and India enjoy historical ties. People to people and government to government contact have been our key areas. Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th year of Liberation and India too is celebrating its 75th year of independence," added Thakur.

He also urged to celebrate December 6 as "Maitri Diwas", the day on which India formally recognised Bangladesh.



Talking about the ties between the two countries, he said, "My meeting with my counterpart was a fruitful one on improving ties between both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also travelled to Bangladesh. Such meetings will further strengthen ties between the two countries."

"On 50th year of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), focus country was Bangladesh. People like movies from Bangladesh and how Indian movies can be shown more in their countries will be our focus. We are trying to better our relations in the field of movies, audiovisual technology, virtual effects and gaming and other technology sectors," added Thakur.

Mahmud earlier on Monday inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India in New Delhi.

Speaking on this occasion, Mahmud said, this initiative will strengthen the Indo-Bangladesh relationship.

He said bilateral relations between both countries have touched new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Remembering the contribution of Bangabandhu, Mahmud said, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sacrificed his life for the freedom and the people of Bangladesh.

He thanked India for playing a critical role in the liberation efforts of Bangladesh saying that it had not been possible to liberate Bangladesh without the help of India. (ANI)

