India, Brazil likely to sign 15 agreements in various fields

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): India and Brazil are likely to sign 15 agreements in the fields of social security, bioenergy, cybersecurity, and health and medicine during Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's ongoing visit to India.

Bolsonaro, who arrived earlier today on a four-day visit, will be the chief guest at 71st Republic Day parade. His visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

This is the third time that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade and the first visit of Bolsonaro to India after he assumed office in January last year.

According to an MEA official, the current trade levels between the two countries stand at USD 8.2 billion. The official also said that the two countries will also be looking to work together in the area of bio-fuels.

The second day of his visit is packed with several engagements, including his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will subsequently be followed by the exchange of agreements between India and Brazil in different fields. (ANI)