India, Brazil sign 15 MoUs in cybersecurity, bioenergy among others

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): India and Brazil on Saturday signed 15 MoUs in various fields including cybersecurity, bioenergy and health and medicine among others, following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

An MoU on bioenergy cooperation, investment cooperation and facilitation treaty, agreement on cooperation in the field of health and medicine, cultural exchange programme for the period 2020-2024 were exchanged between the two sides.

Apart from these, an agreement on social security, MoU on cooperation in the area of cybersecurity, programme of scientific and technological cooperation for implementing the agreement on scientific and technological cooperation, MoU on cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources, MoU between Invest India and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in the fields of animal husbandry and dairying, and MoU on cooperation for establishing a nodal institution in India to carry out research on bio-energy were also exchanged.

The two sides also announced an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, MoU for cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas, MoU on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy.

Earlier in the day, Bolsanaro met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Brazilian President was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Pleased to welcome the Chief Guest for #RepublicDay2020 President @jairbolsonaro of Brazil. His visit will open new opportunities for our bilateral cooperation. It also symbolises the global rebalancing underway," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)