India, Brazil support each other's candidacy at UNSC: Brazilian envoy

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): As India has been at the forefront of the efforts at the UN to push for long-pending reforms of the Security Council and looking for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago highlighted the fact that both India and Brazil are discussing that and support each other's candidacy very strongly.

"Brazil and India worked together in the G-4 which are four countries that believe that they would make a very- very positive contribution if they were permanent members of the Security Council. So, yes, Brazil and India are extremely close in that discussion and obviously support each other's candidacy very strongly", the Brazilian Ambassador told ANI.

At Present, four out of five permanent member nations of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) extend their support to India's candidature for a permanent seat in the top world body.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also stated that there is excellent support for India's case to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and there is a broad global consensus over the need to reform the council.



India is also working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership in the G-4 (India, Japan, Brazil and Germany) and the L.69 Group (a cross-regional group of countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America).

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Further talking about the relationship between India and Brazil, the Ambassador stressed that though Brazil isn't the first country that comes to mind, hence both countries have to ensure building new bridges at this moment.

"I think that we already have very strong relations in many, many areas, but it is something that we have to insist on very much because we are neither threat nor neighbours. So, we are not the first moment when you think of other countries, you don't immediately think of Brazil. So, I think that we have to ensure the building of new Bridges at this moment. For instance, we are extremely strong on getting the two countries together in the area of energy for instance", said the Brazilian Ambassador.

"What I would love to achieve is to have more Indians to be interested and to know more about the Brazilian modernist movement because it has many elements in common with India to developing countries that wanted to reinvent themselves", he added.

India and Brazil are celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations in 2022. They have had a strategic partnership since 2006, deepened in 2020 through the Action Plan to Strengthen the Strategic Partnership and are working together in various international forums, like BRICS, IBSA, G4, G20, BASIC, and the United Nations. (ANI)

