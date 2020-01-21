India, Brazil to ink over 15 agreements during Bolsonaro's visit: Ambassador

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): India and Brazil will ink over 15 agreements and launch a plan of action for the strategic partnership between the two countries during Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's upcoming visit, the country's Ambassador to New Delhi Andre AranhaCorrea do Lago said on Tuesday.

"We are going to exchange more than 15 agreements with the government and institutions. We are also going to launch a plan of action for our strategic partnership. We want to make our strategic partnership more dynamic. The plan of action will be launched by the two leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bolsonaro)," the Ambassador said.

Andre said that the focus of the visit would be on strengthening bilateral relationships in the fields of energy, agriculture, and defence.

"We have more than 80 Brazilian businessmen coming, and we are going to have a very important series of meetings, concentrating mostly on some areas that we believe and have identified as having a great potential for bilateral relations, which includes energy, agriculture, and defence industry," the Ambassador said.

Speaking on Bolsonaro's participation as in the Republic Day parade as a Chief Guest, the Ambassador said, "He (Bolsonaro) is very excited to participate in the most important day of the year. It is the most prestigious invitation India can make."

Bolsonaro will pay a four-day visit to India from January 24. He will be accompanied by a Brazilian delegation comprising of seven ministers, senior officials, Chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the visit, Bolsonaro will meet President Ram Nath Kovind -- who will host a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in his honour -- and hold talks with PM Modi. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on President Bolsonaro. (ANI)

