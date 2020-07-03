India briefs Japan on LAC situation, Tokyo says it opposes any change in status quo

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Japan on Friday expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops and asserted that it opposed any attempts to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

New Delhi has briefed Tokyo regarding the situation on LAC following a major showdown between Indian and Chinese troops last month in Galwan Valley area. Following the face-off, India had said that Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

"Had a good talk with Foreign Secretary (Harsh Vardhan) Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including GOI's policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo," Japenese envoy Satoshi Suzuki tweeted on Friday.

Tensions have been escalating along the LAC since May. The Chinese and Indian troops got engaged in a number of confrontations along the LAC.

The border tensions between India and China heightened after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)

