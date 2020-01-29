India calls for two-state solution to Israel-Palestine issue

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): After US President Donald Trump tweeted maps of Israel and "future state of Palestine" as conceptualised under the Middle East plan, India on Wednesday called for a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian issue.

"India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause. India has also called for a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We reiterate our view that final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both," he added.

The MEA spokesperson further said, "We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the United States, and find an acceptable two-State solution for peaceful coexistence. We will continue to follow developments in the region and engage with the parties concerned."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump shared the maps, showing West Bank area containing 15 "Israeli enclave communities" connected through a tunnel to the Gaza Strip.

"I will always stand with the State of Israel and the Jewish people. I strongly support their safety and security and their right to live within their historical homeland. It's time for peace!." Trump wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"This is what a future State of Palestine can look like, with capital in parts of East Jerusalem," the following tweet read.

The Middle East plan, which was three years in making, establishes Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital and offers a path towards a two-state solution to one of the longest conflicts in history. (ANI)

