US-India Business Council (USIBC) President and former assistant secretary State Nisha Biswal
US-India Business Council (USIBC) President and former assistant secretary State Nisha Biswal

India can take advantage of US-China trade war to attract investments, but it has to do more: USIBC chief

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:19 IST

Male [Maldives], Sept 03 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over falling growth of Indian economy, US-India Business Council (USIBC) President and former assistant secretary State Nisha Biswal has said India can take advantage of China-US trade to push investments but it has to do more to attract investments.
Talking to ANI, on the sidelines of Indian Ocean conference, Biswal said: "We are in a global environment where we are seeing economic headwinds around the world in major economies in midst of that it's not surprising India is also facing some challenges. I think India could be beneficiary in a global environment where companies are hesitant to invest more in China because they are looking for a trade war between the US and China. To resolve itself they should be looking more aggressively at India but they are not as ambitious as India needs to do more to attract those companies".
"I like to see India that is putting forward an economic vision and a sort of incentive to drive more investment," Biswal added.
Speaking on trade imbalance which is time and again raised by US President Donald Trump, she said: "I know President has been focusing on trade imbalance, I would actually say that both US and India have a far greater imbalance with China than they do with each other."
Biswal further expressed concern saying the trade imbalance is expected to "go down further".
Actually we are seeing trade imbalance between India and the US diminish slightly and that's an encouraging sign as you see India procuring more and more energy from the United States. I am confident that trade imbalance is going to go down further," Biswal added.
She said the United States wants to invest more in India.
She further told ANI "President Trump is intending to create right access points to really grow that trade and investment. We want to see Americans companies grow in India, invest more in India and also want to make sure the US is welcoming and hospitable to Indian companies."
On pending trade talks Biswal said, "I am hopeful, I don't know whether the date has been set but both leaders said they want it to be resolved, I think the industry wants to see those results and I know it's not that hard." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:09 IST

Abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal matter: Nepal

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): In one more blow to Pakistan, Nepal on Tuesday said that the decision to withdraw Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter of India, which is authorised to make changes in its Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:56 IST

It is for India, Pak to find lasting political solution to...

Orpington [UK], Sept 3 (ANI): Reiterating India's position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, British MP Jo Johnson has said that New Delhi and Islamabad should engage to find a lasting "political solution" to their domestic challenges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:52 IST

PM Modi on 3-day visit to Russia, to hold summit with Putin

New Delhi [India], Sept 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for his three-day trip to Russia with a visit to Zvezda shipbuilding complex scheduled for Wednesday where he will be accompanied by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:39 IST

Global energy needs expected to roughly double by 2030: Sri Lankan PM

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed concern over the global energy needs at the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:32 IST

After West Asia setback, ISIS has turned its focus on South...

Male [Maldives], Sep 3 (ANI): The Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that terror group ISIS has turned its focus to South Asia after suffering a setback in the western part of the continent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:15 IST

China's growing presence in Indian Ocean a source of concern for...

Male [Maldives], Sep 3 (ANI): For India, China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean is a source of concern, said Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during his address at the Indian Ocean Conference here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:58 IST

PM Modi leaves for Russia on three-day visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening embarked on a three-day visit to Vladivostok to participate in 20th India-Russia annual summit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:38 IST

Defence Minister on visit to South Korea to strengthen bilateral...

Seoul (South Korea), Sept 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his three-day visit to the Republic of Korea starting Wednesday and if Kashmir issue comes up, he will convey India’s position, said India

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:24 IST

Revival of terror outfits at the core of the current escalation...

Aden [South Yemen], Sept 3 (ANI): The resurgence of terrorist outfits such as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the Islamic State (Daesh) has led to the current escalation in conflicts in the South of Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:09 IST

Malabar 2019 to start later this month

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 03 (ANI): The trilateral maritime exercise, Malabar 2019, involving India, Japan, and the United States will start later this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:59 IST

Pak lacks evidence to prove 'genocide' in Kashmir, says its ICJ lawyer

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 3 (ANI): In an embarrassment to Pakistan, its lawyer at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Khawar Qureshi has said that it would be "extremely difficult" for his country to prove the charge of genocide in Kashmir for want of evidence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:41 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sept 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday discussed Jammu and Kashmir, among other issues, during a phone call, Geo News reported.

Read More
iocl