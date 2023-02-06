India, Canada discuss about deepening bilateral partnership by focusing on trade, security: EAM

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on Monday deliberated on deepening the bilateral partnership between the two countries by focusing on trade, investment, mobility, education, and security.

"Good discussions today with FM @melaniejoly of Canada. Deliberated on deepening our bilateral partnership, focusing on trade, investment, mobility, education, and security. Recognized the centrality of people-to-people ties to the expansion of our cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

According to the external affairs minister, they exchanged views on the global situation, in particular, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict.

"Exchanged views on the global situation, in particular the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Welcomed Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. Appreciated Canadian support for our G20 Presidency that will address challenges of economic growth and development," the minister tweeted.

Jaishankar, and Joly during the India-Canada Strategic Dialogue today, expressed interest in deepening collaboration across domains and looking forward to the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar on Monday met Joly in New Delhi's Hyderabad House.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Welcomed Foreign Minister @melaniejoly of Canada today in Hyderabad House. Look forward to productive discussions."





Prior to her visit, the Canadian press release said that this trip would advance the country's engagement with India under the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and create opportunities for growth and prosperity for the two countries.

Both ministers will identify areas where Canadian and Indian interests converge and where the two countries could further collaborate on global and regional issues, especially as India holds the presidency of the G20 this year, added the release.

Minister Joly will also engage with key stakeholders in India's business and civil society communities regarding Canada's robust agenda with India under the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

She will seek to generate momentum for a stronger, more open, and more prosperous partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region that firmly supports regional peace, stability, and the rules-based international order said the release.

Earlier, Minister Joly had held two bilateral meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Canada and India have deep ties built on shared democratic values and a long-standing friendship. The wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between Canada and India spans the fields of science and technology, finance, education, defense, and security.

The deep people-to-people connections between Canada and India are at the heart of our relationship. There are 1.8 million Canadians of Indian origin in Canada, and India is the primary source of new immigrants to Canada, the release said. (ANI)

