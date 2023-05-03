India, Canada share vision for peaceful, stable Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs met Canadian Foreign Ministry's Assistant Deputy Ministers Weldon Epp and Alexandre Leveque and shared a vision for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region.

"Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar met Assistant Deputy Ministers in the Canadian Foreign Ministry, Weldon Epp & Alexandre Leveque. Discussed ways to strengthen India-Canada relations & our shared vision for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.



Last month, on April 11, India-Canada Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on April 11 in Ottawa during which both sides discussed contemporary regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in multilateral organizations a statement by the MEA read.

The Indian delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA while the Canadian side was headed by David Morrison, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada.

"They welcomed regular dialogue and meetings of bilateral mechanisms, including upcoming Ministerial visits which would help broaden the bilateral agenda," the MEA said.



"In the context of India's ongoing G20 Presidency, Canada expressed support for India's leadership. Both sides will work together to ensure G20's success," it added.

The last FOCs were held in March 2022 and according to the official statement, the next FOC will take place in India. Before that the FOCs were held in March 2021 in a virtual mode.

India and Canada share warm relations. In February, Canada's External Affairs Minister Melanie Joly visited India and met her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar.

During the India-Canada Strategic Dialogue, both ministers expressed interest in deepening collaboration across domains and looking forward to the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA).

Canada and India have deep ties built on shared democratic values and a long-standing friendship. The wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between Canada and India spans the fields of science and technology, finance, education, defence, and security.

The deep people-to-people connections between Canada and India are at the heart of our relationship. There are 1.8 million Canadians of Indian origin in Canada, and India is the primary source of new immigrants to Canada, the release said.

India and Canada are engaged in technical negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) including trade in goods, services, investment, trade facilitation etc. Separate MOUs exist with implementation mechanisms to advance relations in the fields of energy, mining, agriculture etc. (ANI)

