India, China discuss military standoff resolution during 13th round of Corps Commander level talks

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The 13th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China have concluded after more than eight hours of discussion between both sides, Army sources informed.

The discussion had begun in the Moldo on the Chinese side at 10:30 am to address the ongoing military stand-off between both countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had informed that it expected Beijing to work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh by fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan had also met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed the border tensions and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas.

Soldiers of India and China had clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives on both sides. The clashes erupted after the transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley.

More than a year had passed since the incident, but tensions continue to simmer between the two Asian giants.

12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were also held between India and China, but the tensions still continue.

There has been some disengagement, but India says full disengagement will only result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently, but it is not complete. (ANI)