India-China joint training exercise on counter-terrorism from Dec 7India-China joint training exercise on counter-terrorism from Dec 7

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): An estimated 260 Indian and Chinese military personnel will participate in a joint training exercise, scheduled to be conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya from December 7 with focus on training for counter-terrorism operations in the semi-urban terrain, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The 8th India-China joint training exercise 'HAND-IN-HAND 2019' will have the theme 'counter-terrorism under United Nations mandate'. The two-week-long exercise is planned at the company level with respective Battalion Headquarters controlling the training.

"The Chinese contingent from the Tibet Military command comprising of 130 personal and the Indian Contingent of similar strength will participate in the 14-day-long training exercise," the statement read.

The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct of counter-terrorist operation in semi-urban terrain.

"The exercise schedule is focused upon training on various lectures & drills associated with counter-terrorist handling & firing with each others weapons, battle obstacles course, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in the counter-terrorist environment," the statement read.

The two tactical exercises scheduled during the training are - counter-terrorism scenario and Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations. (ANI)

