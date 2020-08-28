India, China reaffirmed to work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that during the 18th meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs both countries have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector.

Speaking at the weekly virtual press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that India and China have also agreed to continue engagements through military and diplomatic channels.

"In the last week's 18th meeting of the WMCC, the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the India-China border areas. Both sides have reaffirmed that the two sides will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the agreements reached between the two Foreign Ministers and the two Special Representatives (SRs) during their conversation on July 5," said Srivastava.

He further said that in the meeting the two sides have agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

"Both sides also agree that full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. The two sides had also agreed to continue their engagements both through diplomatic and military channels," the MEA said.

"I would also refer you to the recent interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wherein referring to various past border incidents he had noted that what was common was that all borders situations were resolved through diplomacy. External Affairs Minister had further noted that 'when it comes to finding a solution, this must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings. And not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally'," Srivastava added. (ANI)

