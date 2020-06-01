India, China should resolve LAC issue bilaterally: Australian High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Monday said that the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China should be resolved bilaterally.

"India and China border (LAC) issue should be resolved bilaterally between the two countries," O'Farrell said.

Tensions have escalated along the LAC in the last few weeks following a number of skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

A number of face-offs have been taking place between the troops of both sides as the Chinese have been trying to carry out deeper incursions.

These are in addition to the face-offs which took place during the initial period as there was a major face-off at the Finger area in the third week of May and a number of such incidents have been taking place all along the disputed sites in the Ladakh area, sources said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had offered to mediate between the two countries regarding the issue. However, India and China both stated that they are engaged in talks to resolve the border issue. (ANI)

