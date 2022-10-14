"India, China supported peaceful dialogue in Ukraine," says Putin

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 14 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that India and China supported "peaceful dialogue'' in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"India and China always speak about the necessity to establish the dialogue and resolve things peacefully, and we know their position. They are our close allies and partners. But we also know Kyiv's position. They were constantly saying that they want peace talks, but now they set the official decision which prohibits those talks," Reuters quoted Putin as saying in Astana.

He made these statements during a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana.

Putin's statement comes after a month when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping seem to differ with him over the conflict at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, according to Reuters.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi's advised Putin that "today's era is not of war" during a meeting that occurred on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand in September.

PM Modi also called for early cessation of hostilities at a bilateral meeting with Putin. PM Modi's statement grabbed the attention of leading international media organisations.

He also emphasized the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers.



"Today's era isn't of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades," the Prime Minister said.

"We spoke on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia & Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," PM Modi added.

In his remarks, the Russian President said that he knows about India's position and concerns regarding the Ukraine conflict.

"I know about your position on Ukraine's conflict and your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February this year.

Uzbekistan is the current chair of SCO 2022 whereas India will be the next chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Addressing reporters later in the day, Putin said for now there is no need for massive strikes, there are other goals to achieve now.

"For now there is no need for massive strikes, there are other goals to achieve for now. Out of I think 29 objectives, seven have not been hit the way the defense ministry planned. They are dealing with them, with these objectives. There is no need for massive strikes. At least for the moment, for now. As for the future - we'll see," Putin said while addressing the reporters as quoted by Reuters. (ANI)

