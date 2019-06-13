Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek on Thursday. (Picture Credits: MEA Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek on Thursday. (Picture Credits: MEA Twitter)

India, China to hold 70 events to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:33 IST

Bishkek [Krygyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): To mark the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic relations, India and China will both hold 70 programmes, 35 in each country, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
This was conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.
"The Prime Minister proposed that there is a need to mark the occasion in a manner that reflects this new relationship to mark the 70th anniversary. He also said that India and China should hold 70 important events, that is 35 each in India and China. The two leaders have tasked their respective foreign ministers to discuss this matter at the second meeting of the high-level mechanism," Gokhale told reporters in a press briefing here.
Modi and Jinping will have an informal summit in India later this year on the lines of the informal parleys that had in Wuhan in China last year.
However, Gokhale said the date and venue of the summit is yet to be decided while media reports in India had earlier said it would be in Modi's home state Gujarat.
The Prime Minister told Xi that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see Islamabad doing it at this stage.
In April last year, Modi and Xi had met in Wuhan for an informal summit in order to deepen bilateral cooperation. That meeting came following the 73-day standoff in Bhutan's Doklam plateau in 2017, which strained bilateral ties between the two countries.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan for attending the SCO summit. This is his first visit to a multilateral forum after reelection. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:15 IST

India, Russia and China to hold trilateral meeting on sidelines...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): India, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Xi to visit India for informal summit with Modi: MEA

Bishkek [Kygryzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping will have an informal summit in India later this year on the lines of the informal parleys that had in Wuhan in China last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:38 IST

Kim sent a 'very interesting' letter to Trump: S Korea

Oslo [Norway], Jun 13 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a "very interesting" letter to US President Donald Trump amid stalled denuclearisation negotiations between the two sides.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:34 IST

Pakistan needs to create a terror-free atmosphere: India

Bishkek [Kygryzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told President Xi Jinping that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see Islamabad doing it at this stage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:38 IST

SCO summit: PM Modi meets Xi Jinping, Imran Khan reaches Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): On his first visit for a multilateral forum meeting after reelection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in which both the sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Imran Khan will be thrown out of stadium by spectators: Nawaz Sharif

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 13 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of indulging in corruption and targetting his opponents for political benefits, claiming that the cricketer-turned-politician will be "thrown out of the stad

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:09 IST

UK approves US request for Julian Assange's extradition

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The United Kingdom has signed an extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is facing charges in the United States under the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into a classified government computer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:13 IST

PM Modi arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO Summit

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday afternoon to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:57 IST

Blasts damage 2 ships in Gulf of Oman: Reports

Muscat [Oman], Jun 13 (ANI): Two large oil tankers have been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman, the Iranian state media reported on Thursday without citing any clear evidence.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:51 IST

Hong Kong: Govt offices shut down due to mass protests over...

Hong Kong, June 13 (ANI): Authorities in Hong Kong on Thursday closed government offices after mass protests intensified against a controversial extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for criminal prosecution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:35 IST

PM Modi to begin bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on Friday, says...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 14 after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit ends in Bishkek, Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Alok Dimri said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:50 IST

US accuses North Korea of breaching UN fuel cap

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 13 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday accused North Korea of violating a UN-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by conducting dozens of ship-to-ship transfers at sea that broke international sanctions.

Read More
iocl