India concerned about Kartarpur corridor security, underlying designs of Pak

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, India has reiterated its concerns over looming terror threats and possible use of the corridor for anti-India activity.

"Our security is very conscious of pitfalls, we made sure there is no compromise on the security of corridor," government sources told ANI.

India is concerned that Sikhs for Justice, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terror outfits may use the corridor for propagating and orchestrating anti-India activities and may run nefarious campaigns like Referendum 2020.

New Delhi is miffed to see the use of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwala poster in official Kartarpur video produced by Government of Pakistan and has raised the issue with Islamabad through diplomatic channels.

Government sources here believe that Kartarpur Corridor is promoted by Pakistan Army. Its construction affiliate, Frontier Works, took over the project and has completed the work at zipping speed of less than a year, a source explained and added that the underlying motive of the project for Pakistan is to promote Khalistani movement, to have some leverage over Punjab and propagate Referendum 2020 agenda.

On the face, the stated objective is to present a softer, secular image of Pakistan.

Govt sources said this fake mask of Pakistan has often slipped when they referred project as 'Chess game' and 'Googlie'.

Pulwama attack happened and abrogation of Article 370 happened after which Pakistan stoked up anti-India rhetoric, but it did not let Karatarpur get derailed and it survived. This shows the strategy and resolve of Pakistan Army about the project, a source said.

However, according to government sources, India believes this initiative is a positive step and it has entered into it with open eyes as the decision is driven keeping in mind the sentiments of Sikhs in India, despite concerns.

India is well equipped to handle the situation and will be able to fight big propaganda machine of Pakistan which is trying to create a wedge in Indian society and also between the Centre and state, government sources said.

While Pakistan has assured safety and security of Indians at Kartarpur Corridor, government sources said they will wait and watch.

Kartarpur Corridor will be opened on November 9.

India has given the list of dignitaries who will be crossing over to Kartarpur. The 'Jatha' includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former chief minister Sukhbir Badal, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and more than 150 Members of Parliament and prominent Indians.

No confirmation of the approved list has come from Pakistan yet. Islamabad has also not allowed Indian advance security and protocol team to visit the site as this is a normal practice and well-known procedure before VVIP visits.

Pakistan has also not shared minute details of programme and is not following the Kartarpur agreement spirit.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, without mutually consulting India, tweeted that pilgrims don't require a passport. This has created confusion here and clarification has been sought which has not come till date.

Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)