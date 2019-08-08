India condemns Cairo terror attack

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Egypt's capital Cairo which left 20 people dead earlier this week and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Cairo on the night of 4-5 August 2019. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the fight against terrorism. The terror attack in Cairo is yet another reminder of the necessity for concerted action on the part of the International community to defeat the scourge of terrorism," the ministry said.

An explosive-laden car collided with three other vehicles outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, leaving 20 people dead and injuring around 40 others.

The gruesome attack was carried out by the Hasm group, a local Islamic terror outfit. (ANI)

