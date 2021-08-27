India condemns deadly blasts at Kabul airport

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India strongly condemned the explosion outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

"India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured. Today's attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," the statement said.

Four US Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.



Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast.

Meanwhile, the US embassy has issued a fresh warning in Kabul.

Back in Washington, US President Joe Biden met with top officials of his administration on Thursday as two explosions were reported in Kabul. Biden met with his national security team this morning, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, and commanders on the ground. Meanwhile, the Taliban has condemned the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport after reports suggested that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport. (ANI)

