MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (File photo)
India condemns Erbil terror attack

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:04 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday strongly condemned yesterday's terrorist attack in Iraq's Erbil city, in which three people, including a Turkish diplomat, were killed and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.
In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India condemns the terrorist attack in Erbil yesterday. We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased including a diplomat from Turkey."
"India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism," he added.
On Wednesday, three terrorists armed with guns stormed into an upscale restaurant in Erbil and shot dead the Turkish diplomat while he was having lunch and an Iraqi national, New York Times had reported.
A second Iraqi, who was shot at, later succumbed to his injuries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed. The two Iraqis were working for the Turkish Consulate.
The terrorists fled from the spot soon after and a search operation to nab them has been initiated.
Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Ahmed al-Sahaf said that one was a guard for the Turkish diplomat.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

