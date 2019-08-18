Representative image
Representative image

India condemns Kabul terrorist attack

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): India on Sunday strongly condemned the "horrific" suicide bombing at a wedding hall in Kabul in which 63 people were killed and over 180 persons injured.
"India strongly condemns the horrific bombing in Kabul yesterday at a wedding hall in which innocent civilians lost their lives. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The statement further called for the perpetrators of the attack and "those who provide (them the) shelter" to be brought to justice expeditiously.
The incident had occurred on Saturday night at the Dubai City wedding hall located in a western Kabul neighborhood that is home to many in the country's minority Shia Hazara community.
The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility for the attack, believed to be the deadliest in the war-torn country this year.
Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion occurred. According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding, which was targeted by a suicide bomber. (ANI)

