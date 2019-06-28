India condemns terrorist attack in Tunisia

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India on Friday strongly condemned twin suicide bombings that targetted security sites and claimed the life of a police officer in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release that India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Tunis in its fight against terrorism.

"India strongly condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Tunis. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attack," the release read.

"India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Tunis in its fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism," it added.

One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on Thursday. It is unclear at this stage who was responsible for the attacks.

The attack came a day after the fourth anniversary of the Sousse attack, in which a gunman went on a rampage at a Tunisian seaside resort, killing 38 people. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for that attack. (ANI)

