India congratulates Fiji on its 50th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended his greetings to the people and government of Fiji on their 50th Independence Day.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate the Government and people of Fiji on the 50th Anniversary of their Independence."

He further said that India stands with Fiji in combating climate change and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"Our longstanding friendship will continue to grow," the Minister added. (ANI)

