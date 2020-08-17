India continues to extend helping hand to Nepal to fight COVID-19 crisis

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 17 (ANI): India has been extending its hands to long-time partner Nepal by supplying various medicines and equipment to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Soon after assuming office, newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, handed over 23 tons of essential medicines to Nepal including hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol amongst others, on April 23.

The Indian Ambassador handed over COVID-19 test kits to Nepal's Health Minister on May 17. The 30,000 PCR kits manufactured by India's molecular diagnostics company Mylab helped Nepal in accelerating its testing capacity against the virus.

Understanding the gravity of the situation and increased requirement of ventilators in Nepal, India sent life-saving ventilators to the Himalayan nation.

On August 9, Kwatra handed over 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to the Nepal Army.

"This year has been exceptionally difficult for humanity as we grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused large-scale global economic disruption and loss of human lives. We are deeply grateful for the exemplary courage and strength displayed by healthcare workers, law enforcement officials, researchers, scientists and first responders in India and Nepal in fighting the pandemic," Kwatra said.

"On its part, India has always been extending COVID-related medical assistance to over 123 countries, including Nepal. We will continue to stand by Nepal in its efforts to address the public health crisis," he said.

Till August 16, Nepal has recorded a total of 26,660 COVID-19 cases, with 17,335 cases of recoveries and 104 fatalities. (ANI)