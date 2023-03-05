India critical partner in several areas, has taken incredibly important role: US Department of State Principal Dy Spokesperson Vedant Patel

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Terming the US-India relationship as "one of the most consequential bilateral relationship", US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said that New Delhi is a critical partner in a number of areas and has taken an incredibly important role.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Patel said that the United States and India are partners of choice in many areas including defence and security.

He also spoke about the Indian oil purchase from Russia, saying "each country is going to make their own decisions" but noted that the US is a big advocate of price cap as it allows oil and energy flowing in the markets but ensures Moscow does not make "windfall profits to fund its war machine" in the conflict against Ukraine.

Referring to US Vice President Kamala Harris, Patel noted that the Indian-American community is very vibrant and immigration to the US over the past 50-60 years has precipitated to ways that "we now have a Vice President of Indian origin".

"I think that our bilateral relationship, the United States' bilateral relationship with India is one of the most consequential bilateral relationships that we have. And India is a critical partner in a number of areas, certainly to maintaining the rules-based international order, our vision, our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. You have to remember that we are two of the world's largest democracies, and so we have a lot of shared values and shared priorities," he said.

Asked about India's position on recent international events including the Ukraine conflict, he said New Delhi has ambitious agenda for its G20 Presidency.

"I think India has taken on an incredibly important role. You have to remember that one of the key things about this year 2023 is that India has the G20 Presidency and they have a very ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency, one that the United States is ready to partner with them on. And as it relates to Ukraine, you have seen Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar be very clear about how this is not the time for war and that a resolution needs to come one that is consistent with the UN charter. These are all values that we share also," Patel said.

Asked about the growth of ties under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the relationship has deepened.

"India is a vital partner. It's a key partner in which we have really important strategic relationships with, one that we have deepened those relationships with and, of course, that is something that's also happened under the Prime Minister's tenure dating back to, obviously, when he was elected during President Obama's term as well," he said.

"There are a lot of high ends and important cruxes to this relationship. It's difficult to quantify it in just two or three areas. But the important thing to remember is that in many areas, the United States and India are partners of choice to one another. Whether that be in the defence sector, whether that be the important security nexus that we share in combating terrorism, whether it be the important trade relationship that exists between our two countries. And of course, there's also a vibrant value sharing as well," he added.

Asked about India's ties with Russia and purchase of oil, he said US has not intended for anybody to keep energy off the markets.

"Our understanding is that of course each country is going to make their own decisions.But the one thing that we've been clear about on Russia and specifically Russian energy sales is...why we've been such a big advocate for the oil price cap. Because what the price cap does is that it keeps oil and energy flowing onto the market and making sure that supply meets demands. But it also ensures that Russia doesn't get a windfall of profits to fund its war machine. We've never intended for anybody to try and keep energy off of the market."

He also talked about the agenda of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held on March 2 in Delhi.

"You saw in the opening and second session talking about very important issues that are affecting every corner of the planet, whether it be food security, energy security, economic ties and things of that nature," he said.

Asked about the role of people-to-people connect in boosting ties, he said the Indian-American community in the United States is "very vibrant and active".



"And the immigration that we've seen of Indian-Americans to the United States over the past 50-60 years has been really tremendous. And it's precipitated in ways of which now we have a vice president who is of Indian origin and that's really special and amazing."

Patel, who was born in Ahmedabad and moved to the US when he was very young, said he still has a lot of extended family in the city.

"One of my favorite things about Ahemdabad which I know that a lot of people share and is really special trait about Gujarat as a whole, is just the really amazing and delicious special street-food that exists. And I know that is something that a lot of people,not just the Prime Minister, think is really great about," he said answering a query.

Patel created history last September by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the daily State Department press conferece. He has been articulating the US viewpoint on some complex international issues and said he is "really thrilled" to be at the State Department working for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Vedant Patel recalled the "very special feeling" he had as he tocuhed down in Delhi with Secretary Blinken ahead of G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. (ANI)