India delivers 32 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): India supplied the tenth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan on Thursday consisting of 32 tons of essential medicines as a part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance.

The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

"In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 32 tons of medical assistance in ten batches, which includes essential life saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine etc. These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization(WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India stands committed to continuing a special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.

Not only medical assistance, India also have provided wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance.



The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26 whereas the second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

Meanwhile, the Indian team visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban. During the visit, an assessment of the security situation was also carried out.

As per the local media sources, the Indian Embassy in Kabul was never closed and local staff were providing consular services.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 last year, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

