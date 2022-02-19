India delivers 5th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India has delivered 2.5 tons of medical assistance and clothing to Afghanistan as part of its fifth batch of medical assistance under humanitarian aid to the crisis-torn country.

"Continuing our special partnership with the Afghan people, India delivered the fifth shipment of 2.5 tons of medical assistance and winter clothings to Afghanistan today," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and assured the community of continuous support in future to resolve all issues and difficulties.

Prime Minister welcomed the delegation and said that they are not guests but are in their own house, adding that India is their home. He talked about the immense difficulties faced by them in Afghanistan and the help provided by the government to bring them to India safely.

Last month, India supplied three tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan as part of its fourth batch of medical assistance to the crisis-torn country. (ANI)

