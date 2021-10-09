India-Denmark agree on joint action plan for green strategic partnership: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India and Denmark have agreed on a joint action plan for five years on green strategic partnership during the visit of the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu said on Saturday.

Addressing a press briefing here Sandhu said, "Prime Minister of both countries noted if Denmark's skill and India's scale is combined with scope, speed and sustainability, it can be a good example for others to emulate."

Terming as "unique," the green strategic partnership between the two countries Sandhu said that it is focused on collaboration to promote green and sustainable growth.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mette Frederiksen here and held bilateral talks. PM Modi said that he had in-depth and useful discussions on many regional and global issues with his Danish counterpart.

Stating that the meeting between the two prime ministers was fruitful and productive Sandhu stressed that engagement demonstrated "our close and friendly relations and provided the opportunity to review progress".

"Denmark has also committed to increase climate financing. They have said that they will contribute more than 1 per cent of the USD 100 billion per annum commitment made under the Paris Agreement," Sandhu informed.

She also stated that one MoU was signed between the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Danfoss on establishing a centre of excellence for addressing climate change.

On Saturday, Mette Frederiksen also called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Welcoming the Prime Minister and her spouse to India, the President stated that India and Denmark were long-standing friends and our warm and friendly ties were rooted in history as well as shared values and aspiration," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release on Saturday.

Frederiksen is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. (ANI)