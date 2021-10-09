India, Denmark have decided to expand scope of cooperation: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India and Denmark have decided to expand the scope of cooperation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, adding that the two countries with democratic values and belief in rules-based order will continue to work with each other with similar strong cooperation and coordination.

Speaking at the joint press meet with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, PM Modi said India and Denmark have initiated a new partnership in the field of health. The two countries have also decided to cooperate in agriculture-related technology in order to increase the agricultural productivity and income of farmers in India.

PM Modi and Frederiksen, who is in India for a three-day visit held bilateral talks today.

The Indian leader said the pace of contact and cooperation between India and Denmark has remained steady despite the COVID-19.

Following the talks, the two countries exchanged four agreements following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and his Danish counterpart Frederiksen.

PM Modi said he had in-depth and useful discussions on many regional and global issues

"I would especially like to express my gratitude to Denmark for the strong support we have been receiving from Denmark at various international fora. In future also, our two countries with democratic values, belief in rules-based order, will continue to work with each other with similar strong cooperation and coordination," he said.

PM Modi noted that the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark last year is a reflection of the foresight of both of our countries and respect for the environment.

"This partnership is an example of how by collective effort, through technology, one can work for green growth while preserving the environment. Today we not only reviewed the progress made under this Partnership but also reiterated our commitment to increasing cooperation on climate change in the near future. In this context, it is a great pleasure that Denmark has become a member of the International Solar Alliance. This has added a new dimension to our cooperation," he said.

PM Modi said that Danish companies have made a significant contribution toward the success of not only 'Make in India' but also to 'Make in India for the World'

"India is not new to Danish companies. Danish companies have been working in India for a long time in many areas like energy, food processing, logistics, infrastructure, machinery, software etc. Danish expertise and Danish technology can play a very important role in the scale and speed with which we want to move forward, and in our vision for India's progress," he said,

"The reforms in the Indian economy, especially the steps taken in the manufacturing sector, are facilitating immense opportunities for such companies. In today's meeting, we also discussed about some such opportunities," he added. (ANI)