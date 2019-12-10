India, Denmark to hold meeting to chalk out action plan against climate change

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 : India and Denmark will hold a joint working group meeting in New Delhi to chalk out mutually beneficial programs over the next two years as a part of their efforts towards climate change, Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

The decision in this regard was taken during a bilateral meeting held here between Javadekar and a delegation from Denmark led by Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jorgensen.

During the meeting, the two sides shared their positions on key approaches towards climate change such as adaptation, mitigation, technology, finance, waste management and afforestation, Javadekar wrote on Twitter.

"Had a cordial bilateral meeting with a #Denmark delegation led by Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Mr Dan Jorgensen. We shared our positions on Adaptation, Mitigation, Technology, Finance, Waste Management and Afforestation. #ClimateAction @UNFCCC," Javadekar tweeted.

"#India and #Denmark decided to hold a Joint Working Group Meeting in #Delhi to chalk out mutually beneficial programs for the next two years. #ClimateAction @UNFCCC," the following tweet read.