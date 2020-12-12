India does not practice disinformation campaigns, Pakistan circulates fictional, fabricated dossiers: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Asserting that it does not practice disinformation campaigns as a responsible democracy, India on Friday hit out at Pakistan for circulating "fictional and fabricated dossiers," saying that disinformation is practised "by those who have records to hide such as sheltering international wanted terrorists including Osama Bin Laden."

Talking to reporters at his weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava did not name Pakistan but said the best example concerning disinformation "is the country next door" which "purveys a regular stream of fake news".



He was answering a query about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan targeting India by citing a report of EU Disinfo Lab, an NGO.

"As a responsible democracy, India doesn't practice disinformation campaigns. In fact, if you're looking at disinformation, the best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional and fabricated dossiers and purveys a regular stream of fake news," Srivastava said.

"Disinformation is practised particularly by those who have records to hide such as sheltering international wanted terrorists including Osama Bin Laden, and seek unsuccessfully to cover up their own tracks such as on the 26/11 Mumbai Attack," he added. (ANI)

