India elected as member to UN's Programme on HIV/AIDS

New York [US], April 6 (ANI): India was elected as a member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) of the United Nations, according to the statement released by the permanent mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

The Commission on Narcotic Drugs supervises the application of international drug control treaties, while the Programme Coordinating Board of UNAIDS supports and provides strategic direction for an international response to HIV/AIDS.

India has also been elected to the United Nations' highest statistical body for a four-year term.

"The Statistical Commission is the highest body dealing with international statistical activities and is responsible for standards set in the field of statistics. India was a member of the Statistical Commission last in 2004," the statement read.

"Thus, India is returning to the Statistical Commission after a gap of two decades. The experience of India in the field of official statistics especially with regard to its diversity and demography is immense and will be a value addition to the functioning of the Statistical Commission," the statement added.



Reacting to the election, India's permanent mission to the UN said that the support that they received in the election reflects the trust reposed by the international community in India's expertise in these bodies.

Guided by the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'The World is One Family', India will strive to make its due contributions in these and other organs, in the spirit of advancing multilateral solutions to global challenges.

Jaishankar also reacted to the election of India in the statistical body.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election."

He also stated that India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission.

India has won handsomely in the just completed UN Statistical Commission election-securing 46 out of 53 votes, leaving rivals ROK (23) China (19) and UAE (15) far behind. In brief, victory for India.

This was a multi-cornered election, four candidates for two seats, according to the sources. (ANI)

