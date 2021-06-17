India engaged with Dominica to seek early deportation of Mehul Choksi

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The criminal charges faced by fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi and the facts relating to his continued Indian citizenship have been brought to the attention of the Dominica authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday and noted that efforts are being made for his early deportation to face justice in the country.

"Legal proceedings are underway. The Government of India is actively engaged with the Dominican government to seek the early deportation of Mehul Choksi to face justice in our country," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing.

He was answering a query concerning Choksi's deportation.



"The criminal charges that Mehul Choksi faces in India and the facts relating to his continued Indian citizenship have been suitable brought to the attention of the authorities in Dominica," Bagchi added.

Choksi went missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.

Indian authorities had told the Dominica High court in their affidavit that Choksi is an Indian citizen and noted that he is erroneously claiming renunciation of citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank. (ANI)

