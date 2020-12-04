India envisages an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region, says MoS Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that India envisages a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, including the Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) region.

Speaking on the topic of 'Building Bridges for Constructive Development' at the 6th India-CLMV Business Conclave, Muraleedharan said: "India's Vision of the Indo-Pacific, of which CLMV countries are a part, envisages a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region with an emphasis on ASEAN centrality, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the region, peaceful resolution of disputes, avoidance of use or threat of use of force and adherence to international laws, rules and regulations."

"India's objective is a multi-faceted engagement with all countries in the region and those with stakes in it, to enhance Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). After all, 'Live and Let Live' is the shared civilizational ethos of India and CLMV nations!" he further said.

The Minister also asserted India's commitment to ASEAN integration and connectivity agenda, adding that the nation looked forward to ASEAN countries for the utilisation of USD 1 billion credit line for enhancement of physical connectivity.

Muraleedharan in his speech highlighted India's COVID-19 related cooperation with the CLMV countries, putting emphasis on an enhanced cooperation and collaboration between ASEAN countries on vaccine and drug development, along with sharing the COVID-19 vaccine when available.



Speaking on the Quick Impact Project (QIP) Scheme, he said: "Under QIP scheme, 29 projects were completed in CLMV countries since its inception. Currently 39 projects are under implementation out of which 25 projects have been sanctioned in the year 2020. A new area of cooperation namely Water Resource Management has also been added under QIP scheme this year, under which 7 projects have been sanctioned in Vietnam, aimed towards building infrastructure for efficient water management in its drought-prone areas."

The Minister further stated that the promotion of business and private investments is essential for the growth in the CLMV region, and further spoke on the development of infrastructure, connectivity, capacity building and human resource development in the countries.

"India and CLMV countries have a long historical and cultural connect with each other. There are several archaeological sites discovered in the CLMV countries which are of significant historical and cultural importance and some of them have also been recognized as UNESCO world heritage sites," he said, adding that India has been engaged in restoration and preservation of such heritage sites.

He also invited the CLMV countries to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and participate in activities of seven pillars of Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Lastly, Muraleedharan expressed confidence that the shared commitment between India and CLMV countries will take their cooperation to greater heights. (ANI)

