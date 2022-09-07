India, EU determine to decarbonize world: EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, who is in New Delhi to reinforce cooperation between India and the European Union in the field of green energy, said that each of the regions has a clear ambition when it comes to decarbonising our world.

Commissioner Simson is in New Delhi from September 7-8, her first visit signalling EUs strong engagement with India in the area of energy, as both sides mark 60 years of diplomatic relationship this year.

While addressing the EU-India Solar Energy event, Simson confirmed the India and EU's common goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. "India and the EU have sights set on net zero, the EU by 2050, and India by 2070.

This was the reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at COP-26, 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021 of India's zero-emission target to be achieved by 2070. It is also worth noting that the EU also aims to be climate-neutral by 2050.

At the same time, Simson also stressed the importance of solar energy in reducing carbon emissions. "All of here today understand how precious solar energy is. And India has committed to producing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy by 2030. So, each region has a clear ambition when it comes to decarbonising our world."

She also spoke on the rising temperatures as a result of carbonization. "This year you experienced the hottest March in over one hundred and twenty years. And we have witnessed the huge suffering and loss that goes with it. We are seeing extreme weather also in Europe, with a historic drought in the Southern EU countries."

Apprising the gathering of the ill effects of global warming, the commissioner noted that if we do not put all our efforts into decarbonising, we face the possibility that this extraordinarily warm year becomes the coolest year of the next one hundred and twenty.

She urged everyone to take notice of the available options to reduce carbon emissions including the use of renewable energy sources. "The role of renewables has become even more significant because of another tragedy, this one political. Russia's war against Ukraine. There was a time when people thought that renewables were less reliable than fossil fuels. But the past six months have taught us that being dependent on fossil fuels, especially those from Russia, is unpredictable and unsustainable."

"Moving to renewables is not just a good idea for our environment, today and tomorrow. It is also a continuous strategic investment in security. Because every kilowatt-hour of electricity we generate from solar, wind, hydropower or biomass is one less that we rely on fossil fuels for."



Simson urged all the countries to place the agenda to become energy independent on priority. "I know independence, in every form, is high on the agenda for this country. In 2047 you will celebrate a century of India's independence. And I know Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that your country should be energy independent by then. So, it is in our common interest that we evolve from our old ways of polluting to newer cleaner sources. And solar can be central to that evolution," she said.

Speaking further over the International Solar Alliance, Commissioner Simson said that the EU has been, from the beginning, a strong supporter of the International Solar Alliance, launched by India and France at COP21 in Paris. "More and more EU Member States are joining this important new organisation, based in India," she noted.

She briefed the gathering on the EU's plans for solar energy and spoke extensively on the European Commission's REPowerEU Plan for saving energy, producing clean energy and diversifying our energy supplies.

Notably, the plan is backed by financial and legal measures to build the new energy infrastructure and system that Europe needs and a plan for saving energy, producing clean energy, and diversifying our energy supplies.

"A few months ago we brought forward our REPowerEU package. As part of that, we aim to be at 45 per cent renewable energy in our mix by 2030. A central tenet of the package that goes a long way to making this goal a reality is the EU Solar Strategy," she stated at the event.

With it, she said, the EU wants to get from 136 GW of installed photovoltaics (PV) two years ago to 320 GW by 2025 and to 600 GW by 2030. "These are big leaps. 136 GW to 600 GW in just ten years. But our strategy has four key areas that help us do it."

Speaking on the key factors involved in the strategy, Simson noted, "First, by promoting massive deployment on buildings through a European Solar Rooftops Initiative. Second, we know that creating the demand is only part of the task. We also need to find a way around what is preventing the industry from getting projects off the ground. So our strategy aims to make permitting procedures for solar installations shorter and simpler."

"Third, we want to invest more in the people side of things. We will ensure an ample and skilled workforce for producing and deploying solar energy across the EU. And finally, industry. We are launching a European Solar PV Industrial Alliance. We want a resilient value chain, especially when it comes to manufacturing."

Simson said that energy is not only a resources issue but it is a geopolitical one and this meeting point of energy, technology and trade is shifting. Until now, we all know that manufacturing for solar PV has largely been dominated by one country.

During the address, she also exuded confidence in the broadening of the manufacturing market saying it will decentralise this technology for future generations and will help to boost both Indian and EU economies. This has been high on the agenda of the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership.

Notably, the EU and India have robust cooperation in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. They established a Clean Energy and Climate Partnership in 2016 and have been working closely together on clean energy transition, to speed up the deployment of renewable energy, promote energy efficiency, collaborate on smart grid and storage technology and modernise the electricity market. (ANI)

