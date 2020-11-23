India, EU holds 6th round of consultations on disarmament, non-proliferation matters

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India and the European Union on Monday held the sixth round of consultations on disarmament and non-proliferation matters.



According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and the EU exchanged developments in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation.

"The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security issues, export control regimes, strategic stability environment and other developments of mutual interest," the MEA said.

"The consultations aim at enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation between India and the EU on international security issues. These are part of the broad dialogue architecture with the EU as a key strategic partner of India," the MEA further said. (ANI)

