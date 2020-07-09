India-EU summit expected to discuss developments around COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The 15th India-EU summit, which will be held in virtual mode on July 15, will review cooperation between India and European Union and is also expected to discuss developments around COVID-19.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that the summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of European Council and President of European Commission.

"The 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15. It'll be co-chaired by PM, President of European Council and President of European Commission. The summit will review India-EU cooperation and is also expected to discuss developments around COVID," Srivastava said.

Answering a query, he said India has expressed its concern to Kuwait on the expat quota bill.

Referring to Vande Bharat Mission, he said that 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries till July 8. He said 637 international flights have already been scheduled in the fourth phase of the mission.

"Phase four of Vande Bharat Mission is underway. Under this phase, 637 international flights have already been scheduled. As on July 8, 2020, against a total number of 6,61,352 persons who registered their request with our missions abroad for repatriation to India, over 5,80,000 have returned under this mission," he said. (ANI)

