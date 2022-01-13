India expresses concern on continued intensification of military operations in Yemen

New York [US], January 13 (ANI): India on Wednesday expressed concern about the continued intensification of military operations in Yemen and called upon all parties to the conflict to immediately cease fighting.

"India calls upon all parties to the conflict to immediately cease fighting, de-escalate the situation and engage unconditionally with @OSE_Yemen," tweeted Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York.

Earlier, India's the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti spoke at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Yemen.

Further in his speech, Tirumurti mentioned that the seizure and detention of vessel "Rawabi" off the coast of Hudaydah earlier this month have further exacerbated the ongoing tensions.

The Ambassador expressed grave concern at this act, which has the potential to deeply compromise the maritime security in the region.

"Seven Indian nationals are among the crew members onboard the ship and we are deeply concerned about their safety and well-being. We urge the Houthis to immediately release the crew members and the vessel. The Houthis also bear the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the crew members till their release," he said in his speech.

Tirumurti highlighted that the conflict continues to have a devastating impact on the people of Yemen, especially on women and children, and extends well beyond the tragic loss of human life.

"It has pushed millions into poverty, led to hunger and disease, disrupted education, deprived basic health and sanitation, and led to malnutrition among Yemeni children. Given the economic decline and the COVID-19 pandemic, the dire situation has been further aggravated. Sustained international donor assistance and concrete short and long-term economic measures, as identified in the UN's economic framework for Yemen, are necessary to overcome the economic and humanitarian crisis in the country," he noted in his speech at the UNSC.

In conclusion, the Ambassador mentioned India's call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen followed by a robust and inclusive political process with the involvement of Yemeni women and emphasized that such a process should also fully respect Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. (ANI)