India extends Visa-on-Arrival facility to UAE nationals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): The Centre has extended the Visa-on-Arrival facility to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals travelling to India in a bid to strengthen people-to-people and trade links, as well as the strategic ties between the two countries, Indian embassy here said on Sunday.

"The government of India, with effect from November 16, 2019, has decided to extend the Visa-on-Arrival facility to nationals of the United Arab Emirates. This facility is aimed at further strengthening people to people and trade links as well as strategic ties between the two countries," the embassy said in a statement.

The facility will be available to UAE nationals for a period of up to 60 days with double entry for business, tourism, conference, and medical purposes. The facility will be available at six designated International Airports, namely, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

However, the visa will be available to only those nationals who have earlier obtained an e-visa or a normal paper Visa for India, irrespective of whether the person actually visited India or not.

"Those UAE nationals going to India for the first time, may be advised to apply for e-Visa or a normal paper Visa," the statement by the Embassy concluded. (ANI)

