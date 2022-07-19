India, Fiji discuss ways to boost ties in 5th Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): India and Fiji held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) on Monday in Suva where both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the close ties.

The Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) and the Fijian side was led by Yogesh Karan, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Fiji.

During the FoC, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations covering political, economic, defense, cultural and consular matters and discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties between India and Fiji.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of interest and agreed to enhance their cooperation in the multilateral fora.

During the visit, Secretary (East) also called on the Prime Minister of Fiji Rear Admiral (Ret'd) Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and senior members of the Fijian Cabinet. Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthen the bilateral friendship and the development partnership between India and Fiji.



It was agreed to hold the next round of consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

Back in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's contribution to the global fight against the Covid Pandemic by supply of life-saving drugs, medical supplies and vaccines to countries around the world including Fiji.

Speaking on the India-Fiji bilateral ties, the Prime Minister said that despite the existence of a vast ocean in between, the two countries are closely bonded together by culture and strong people-to-people ties.

Noting that the bilateral relations have strengthened and grown over the years across all domains, PM expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the Fijian side, the relationship will become even stronger in the times to come.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his personal greetings to the Fijian Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, who celebrated his 68th Birthday.

According to the MEA annual report, Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are part of India's engagement with the East. Under Act East Policy, the Government of India has stepped up its efforts to engage with countries in this region.

The landmark initiative, the Forum for India-Pacific Cooperation (FIPIC), was launched under the rubric of the Act East Policy, by the Prime Minister at the first FIPIC summit that was held in Suva, Fiji in November 2014. The second edition was held in Jaipur in August 2015. (ANI)

