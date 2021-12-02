India foresees 'very intensive' engagement during Putin's visit next week

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit next week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India foresees a "very intensive" engagement culminating with the Summit.

Putin will arrive in New Delhi on December 6 for the annual India-Russia summit. This will be the first in-person meeting of the Russian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

"The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on 6th December. He will be here for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. There will be a series of meetings. We foresee a very intensive engagement during the day and culminating with the Summit," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing.



"Day will begin with Defence Minster and Russian counterpart co-chairing intergovernmental commission. External Affairs Minister will have a bilateral meeting with their Russian counterpart. It'll be followed by an inaugural meeting of the newly instituted 2+2 dialogue mechanism at the level of Foreign & Defence Ministers," he said.

Bagchi said that the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit will be held in the afternoon, and India looks forward to welcoming President Putin to New Delhi for this Summit. "A joint statement is proposed to be issued at the end of the Summit," he added.

During the summit, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The last India-Russia annual summit took place in 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vladivostok city in Russia. The annual summit could not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. (ANI)

