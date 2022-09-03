India-funded school project worth NRs.20.9 million inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 3 (ANI): Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava on Saturday inaugurated a school project in Nepal built under the Government of India grant assistance at the cost of NRs 20.9 million, a press release by the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

Envoy Srivastava along with Bal Krishna Khand, Nepal's Home Minister jointly inaugurated the project in Rupandehi District in Nepal. The project is School and Laboratory Buildings for Shree Ram Naresh Yadava Aadarsh Secondary School in Rohini Rural Municipality, Dhakdhai.



This project was undertaken by District Coordination Committee Rupandehi with grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of NRs 20.9 million, as High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) under India-Nepal Development Cooperation.





This is among the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 475 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of these, 60 HICDPs are in Lumbini Pradesh including 12 projects in Rupandehi District.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India to socio-cultural infrastructure and contributes to the development of people-to-people links.

India and Nepal share close and friendly relations characterized by age-old historical and cultural linkages, open borders and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts. The multifaceted relations between the two countries have renewed momentum in the last few years through intensified high-level political exchanges and regular meetings of bilateral mechanisms.

Along with this, wide-ranging cooperation is seen across diverse sectors for collaboration including expanding economic and development partnerships, boosting connectivity, cooperative initiatives in water resources and hydro-power sectors, defense and security, and most importantly, initiatives to promote people-to-people contacts between our two countries. (ANI)

