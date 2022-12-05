India-Germany agreement on Migration and Mobility partnership to foster exchange of skills, talents

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today signed an agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi. The agreement has provisions to facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering the exchange of skills and talents.

The agreement includes the Academic Evaluation Center in New Delhi, 18 months extended residence permits to students, 3,000 job seeker visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures.

In addition, the agreement will institutionalise a joint working group for further strengthening cooperation in Migration and Mobility. Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and other senior officials from India and Germany were present at the time of signing the agreement.

The India-Germany agreement on the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership is part of overall efforts to establish a network of agreements with prospective labour market destinations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, the agreement demonstrates India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted strategic ties with Germany.

"The India-Germany MMPA is part of overall efforts to create a network of agreements with prospective labour market destination Countries with twin objectives of creating of favourable visa regime for Indians towards accessing the labour market of these countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

Notably, the German Skilled Immigration Act 2020 has enhanced the opportunities for workers from non-European Union countries. Through a new law set to be adopted in early 2023, the German government proposes to facilitate the immigration of qualified workers from abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

On Monday, EAM S Jaishankar held a meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and shared perspectives on several important regional and global issues.

Jaishankar tweeted, "A wide ranging conversation today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Took forward our frequent exchanges, this time in greater detail. Reviewed our bilateral ties and shared perspectives on a number of important regional and global issues." (ANI)

