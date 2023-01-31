India, Germany play important role in tackling global challenges: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): A delegation of the German Parliament (Bundestag), led by Raph Brinkhaus, President of the German-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Group, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House on Tuesday. Referring to the long-standing ties between India and Germany, Birla said that the relationship between the two countries is based on shared values and common goals, according to an official statement.

In the context of the 70th anniversary of establishment of Indo-German diplomatic relations in 2021 and completion of 50 years of India-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group, Birla appreciated the contribution of German parliamentarians in strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries. He added that India and Germany have a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2000, which has been further strengthened through consultations between Heads of Government since 2011. Birla expressed happiness that the current German government has held consultative talks with India which is a commendable initiative for bilateral relations between the two countries. He further said that India wants to further strengthen the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the official statement added.



Birla also mentioned the convergence of views of India and Germany in upholding democratic values, rules-based international order, multilateralism and reform of multilateral institutions. He added that India is the largest democracy in the world. Referring to the country's democratic heritage, Birla said that India has a centuries-old democratic heritage, due to which it is known as the 'Mother of Democracy' around the world.

Describing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as the eternal message of India, Birla said that 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' will be the main theme for the G-20 meeting to be held this year. He added that this year the P-20 meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of G-20 countries will also be held in India. Birla hoped for the active cooperation from the German Parliament as a Member of the P-20, the official statement said.

Talking about the relationship between the two Parliaments, Birla said that as vibrant, pluralistic democracies, India and Germany can play an important role in tackling new and emerging global challenges. Referring to the contribution of Indian diaspora living in Germany, Birla said that over the years, Germany has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students and researchers seeking higher education including science and technology. He further said that NRIs have displayed merit in the field of science and research. Birla expressed happiness that NRIs living in Germany are discharging their responsibilities while working in various fields. (ANI)

