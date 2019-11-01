German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

India, Germany sign over 20 MoUs in fields of AI, education, agriculture, maritime technology among others

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday signed over 20 agreements including several in the form of Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the JDIs were exchanged to strengthen cooperation in the field of prevention of marine litter, research and development on AI, Indo-German Partnership for Green Urban Mobility, and strategic projects.
The other JDIs exchanged between the two countries include cooperation in the field of civil aviation; cooperation within the International Smart Cities Network; and cooperation in the Field of Skills Development and Vocational Education and Training.
In addition to this, MoUs were signed in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training of insured persons and workers with disabilities.
Other MoUs signed between two countries aimed to establish and expand scientific and technological research cooperation, the establishment of academic collaboration in Ayurveda, yoga and meditation, cooperation in the field of higher education for extension of the period of Indo-German Partnership in Higher Education.
An agreement was also signed between the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management and the German Agricultural Academy in the city of Nienburg on collaboration in agricultural technical and professional training.
A Joint Declaration of Intent between Siemens Limited, India and MSDE and German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development on Skills for Sustainable Growth was also exchanged.
An agreement regarding cooperation between the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Indian Museum Kolkata, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum in Berliner Schloss was also signed.
Agreements between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Deutscher Fussball-Bund e.V (DFB), as well as on the Extension of Indo-German Partnership in Higher Education were also signed. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Germal Chancellor Merkel meets President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Root out terror safe havens and infrastructure: Modi, Merkel...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday called upon the international community to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, as well as halting their cross border movements.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:53 IST

Merkel lauds India for its initiatives in the field of renewable energy

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday lauded India for its work in the field of renewable energy and said Berlin intends to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection including waste management and availability of pure water.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:11 IST

India, Germany to work very closely on sustainable development,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): India and Germany intend to "work very closely" on sustainable development and climate protection, said Chancellor Angela Merkel here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:29 IST

New Delhi: Jaishankar meet his German counterpart

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Mass and affirmed New Delhi and Berlin shared a commitment to multilateralism.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:13 IST

Seven South Korean nationals missing after helicopter crash in...

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 1 (ANI): A search operation for seven South Korean citizens is underway on Friday as a helicopter carrying them crashed off the coast of the disputed Liancourt Rocks archipelago in the Sea of Japan, media reported, citing South Korean fire authorities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:32 IST

India, Germany hold delegation level talks

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday held delegation level talks at Hyderabad House here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:19 IST

Bangkok: Piyush Goyal meets Chinese commerce vice-minister,...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 1 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Thailand and discussed a host of trade-related issues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:15 IST

Rajnath Singh leaves for Tashkent to attend SCO summit

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday embarked for a two-day visit to Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:36 IST

German Chancellor pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. Merkel is in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:01 IST

Germany, India linked by 'very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said her country and India are linked by very close ties. The leader made the remarks after being accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:55 IST

Not ready to bow before any dictator, says Bilawal Bhutto at Azadi March

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 01 (ANI): Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a "puppet", Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a large crowd at the main camp of anti-government march and said that they will not bow down to any dictator.

Read More
iocl