India, Germany sign over 20 MoUs in fields of AI, education, agriculture, maritime technology among others

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday signed over 20 agreements including several in the form of Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the JDIs were exchanged to strengthen cooperation in the field of prevention of marine litter, research and development on AI, Indo-German Partnership for Green Urban Mobility, and strategic projects.

The other JDIs exchanged between the two countries include cooperation in the field of civil aviation; cooperation within the International Smart Cities Network; and cooperation in the Field of Skills Development and Vocational Education and Training.

In addition to this, MoUs were signed in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training of insured persons and workers with disabilities.

Other MoUs signed between two countries aimed to establish and expand scientific and technological research cooperation, the establishment of academic collaboration in Ayurveda, yoga and meditation, cooperation in the field of higher education for extension of the period of Indo-German Partnership in Higher Education.

An agreement was also signed between the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management and the German Agricultural Academy in the city of Nienburg on collaboration in agricultural technical and professional training.

A Joint Declaration of Intent between Siemens Limited, India and MSDE and German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development on Skills for Sustainable Growth was also exchanged.

An agreement regarding cooperation between the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Indian Museum Kolkata, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum in Berliner Schloss was also signed.

Agreements between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Deutscher Fussball-Bund e.V (DFB), as well as on the Extension of Indo-German Partnership in Higher Education were also signed. (ANI)

