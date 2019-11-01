German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI)

India, Germany to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations with EU on free trade agreement

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday underlined their determination to enhance bilateral trade investment and agreed to deepen efforts to resume the stalled negotiations between European Union and New Delhi on the free trade agreement.
A discussion in this regard was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the latter's ongoing three-day visit to India.
"Both sides confirmed the importance of a balanced Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU and agreed to deepen efforts to restart negotiations between the EU and India on the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement," a joint statement released after the meeting read.
The two leaders appreciated the sustained growth in bilateral investments. They welcomed the success of the 'Make in India Mittelstand' (MIIM) Programme which has helped facilitate over 135 German Mittelstand and family-owned companies with a declared investment of more than 1.2 billion Euros.
They also agreed to intensify efforts for an early conclusion of an investment protection agreement between the EU, the EU Member States and India.
India welcomed Germany's decision to reinstate its policy to grant investment guarantees for eligible direct investments by German companies in India as a means to deepen bilateral economic ties. The two leaders appreciated the work of the Fast Track mechanisms which have resulted in a stronger business confidence.
Both sides reiterated their strong support for a rules-based international trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its centre. Against this backdrop, the two leaders underlined that all efforts should be made to restore the full functioning of the WTO dispute settlement system and reform the WTO without undermining its fundamental principles such as Special and Differential Treatment, consensus-based decision making and development objectives.
Both leaders acknowledged the successful work under the German Indian Startup Exchange Program (GINSEP) in promoting the exchange between both startup ecosystems.
They welcomed the continuation and strengthening of this important initiative via the new GINSEP programme as well as the introduction of a new German Accelerator (GA) programme "Next Step India", which could lead to a full GA programme for German Startups in India.
The leaders recognised the importance of building an efficient pool of skilled human resources for creating sustainable livelihood and opportunities for the youth.
Both sides expressed their willingness to intensify their efforts to bridge the gap between the demand and shortage of skilled workforce. In this regard, they expressed satisfaction at the on-going activities and welcomed the renewal of the Joint Declaration of Intent on cooperation in fields such as the establishment of cluster-oriented structures, curricula development, training of trainers and support for the development of Joint Training Institutes. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:34 IST

KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:21 IST

Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 2-day ultimatum to resign

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:03 IST

Time to send Imran Khan's govt packing, says Shehbaz Sharif at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led central government, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the time has come to send the "fake" government packing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla praises PM Modi for improving 'ease of...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government for facilitating 'ease of doing business' in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST

Network for Crisis Management's 17th annual conference to be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The 17th annual Crisis Management Conference (CMC) of the Network for Crisis Management will be held in the Philippines' capital Manila on November 14 and 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:58 IST

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

US: 4 killed in shooting during Halloween party in California

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): At least four people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident during a Halloween party in Orinda, California on Thursday night, police has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

German Chancellor Merkel, PM Modi pay homage at Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid homage at the Gandhi Smriti here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:00 IST

US working will allies to ensure adequate oil supply to offset...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The United States is working with its allies to ensure adequate oil supply in the market so as to offset sanctions on Iran, country's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday, adding that Washington is sensitive to the fact that India has tremendous energy needs

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:21 IST

Nepal: School building built with India's assistance inaugurated

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in Nepal's western district of Darchula.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Germal Chancellor Merkel meets President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:31 IST

India, Germany sign over 20 MoUs in fields of AI, education,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday signed over 20 agreements including several in the form of Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others following talks between Prime Minister Narend

Read More
iocl